Drone attack on Moscow thwarted – mayor

An unmanned aerial vehicle heading toward Moscow has been shot down by Russian air defenses, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sought to breach Russian air defenses and reach Moscow on Sunday, but was downed, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday.

“A drone attempted to break though towards Moscow today, at around 11:00. It was destroyed by air defenses during the approach,” the mayor wrote in a brief statement on his Telegram channel, also thanking Russian military personnel for their work.

The mayor did not provide any further details on the incident. The type and the origin of the drone remain unclear. The UAV was destroyed to the south of the capital, in Moscow Region, the Defense Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage on the ground.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW