icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone attack on Moscow thwarted – mayor
6 Aug, 2023 09:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone attack on Moscow thwarted – mayor

An unmanned aerial vehicle heading toward Moscow has been shot down by Russian air defenses, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said
Drone attack on Moscow thwarted – mayor

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sought to breach Russian air defenses and reach Moscow on Sunday, but was downed, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday.

“A drone attempted to break though towards Moscow today, at around 11:00. It was destroyed by air defenses during the approach,” the mayor wrote in a brief statement on his Telegram channel, also thanking Russian military personnel for their work.

The mayor did not provide any further details on the incident. The type and the origin of the drone remain unclear. The UAV was destroyed to the south of the capital, in Moscow Region, the Defense Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage on the ground.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Assange: Desperate for freedom
0:00
29:40
Ukraine: Europe suffers while US tries bringing down Russia at all costs – ex-IMF economist David Woo
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies