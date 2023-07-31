Wagner Group explains halt in recruiting

The private military company has a substantial “personnel reserve” and has no need for new applicants

The Wagner Group has announced it is closing its recruitment centers “indefinitely” as it has no need for new personnel. The private military company (PMC) founded by Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin moved to Belarus in late June as part of a deal with Moscow.

“Due to the presence of a large personnel reserve, the Wagner Group PMC has no urgent need to hire new recruits,” the company said on its Telegram channel. The group will continue its operations in Africa, as well as its training program for the Belarusian military, Prigozhin said.

The PMC is also setting “new goals,” the group’s founder revealed, adding that most of its fighters are currently “on vacation” following a “lengthy period of hard work.” Prigozhin noted that neither he nor the group’s commanders prevented its personnel from joining the Russian military or the nation’s other security services. “Yet, very few [fighters] agreed to leave the Wagner Group,” he said, adding that most of its personnel members are now seeking to return to active duty.

“We have no personnel shortage as of now and are not planning any new recruitment campaigns,” Prigozhin declared, calling on potential applicants to still “keep in touch” in case a “new or additional group” is established.

In late June, Prigozhin vowed to retaliate and declared a ‘march for justice’ in Moscow after accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly staging a fatal missile strike on a Wagner camp. He abandoned his plans in exchange for a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Under the terms of the deal, Wagner troops were given the option of either returning to civilian life, signing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, or moving to Belarus. Lukashenko also offered to host Prigozhin himself.

The arrival of Wagner fighters in Belarus sparked concern in Warsaw, and Polish President Andrzej Duda claimed in late June that “the Wagner Group’s presence in Belarus could be a potential threat to Poland.” Polish officials then repeatedly said that Warsaw would “closely monitor” the group’s activities in the neighboring country.

Poland also vowed to double the size of its military after the Russian PMC arrived in Belarus. On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed the group was planning a “hybrid attack” on Polish territory, adding that 100 Wagner fighters had allegedly been deployed on the Belarusian side of the border.