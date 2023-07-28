icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 14:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion in Russian city center caused by missile – governor

The Russian city of Taganrog has been hit by a missile, with multiple civilians injured, the local governor has said
Explosion in Russian city center caused by missile – governor
©  Social networks

An explosion on Friday in the southwest Russian port city of Taganrog was caused by a missile strike, the governor of Rostov Region has said. The blast rocked the city center, damaging multiple buildings and vehicles. 

Vasily Golubev said that at least 15 people received mild injuries from blast fragments, and are now being treated by medics.

“In the center of Taganrog… a supposed missile has exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no fatalities, but there are several injured,” Golubev wrote on social media.

So far, there has been official information on the type of missile that struck the city. The projectile left a large crater, footage from the scene shows. Spherical pieces of shrapnel, believed to have been released by the missile, have been reportedly recovered from the scene.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies