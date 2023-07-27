icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 12:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Four dead after tourist helicopter crashes in Siberia (VIDEO)

The aircraft made contact with a power line during landing, according to the emergency services
Four dead after tourist helicopter crashes in Siberia (VIDEO)
A Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia’s Altai Region. ©  RT

At least four people have been killed and ten others injured after a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Altai Region in southwestern Siberia, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has said.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the village of Tyungur in the region’s Ust-Koksinsky District, which borders Kazakhstan, the agency said.

According to preliminary information, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed during landing after making contact with a power line and caught fire after hitting the ground.

Videos from the scene showed the burning wreckage of the helicopter. Another clip filmed by locals showed it approaching the landing site, apparently without experiencing any technical issues.

In addition to at least four deaths, ten people have been hospitalized, while two persons escaped unharmed, the Emergencies Ministry stated. According to the local authorities, those injured suffered fractures and severe burns.

National air traffic regulator Rosaviatsia said that the helicopter had been operated by the Altai Avia carrier. One person on board was a Belarusian citizen, while the others were Russian.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the potential violation of air traffic safety rules.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies