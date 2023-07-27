Four dead after tourist helicopter crashes in Siberia (VIDEO)

The aircraft made contact with a power line during landing, according to the emergency services

At least four people have been killed and ten others injured after a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Altai Region in southwestern Siberia, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has said.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the village of Tyungur in the region’s Ust-Koksinsky District, which borders Kazakhstan, the agency said.

According to preliminary information, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed during landing after making contact with a power line and caught fire after hitting the ground.

Videos from the scene showed the burning wreckage of the helicopter. Another clip filmed by locals showed it approaching the landing site, apparently without experiencing any technical issues.

In addition to at least four deaths, ten people have been hospitalized, while two persons escaped unharmed, the Emergencies Ministry stated. According to the local authorities, those injured suffered fractures and severe burns.

National air traffic regulator Rosaviatsia said that the helicopter had been operated by the Altai Avia carrier. One person on board was a Belarusian citizen, while the others were Russian.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the potential violation of air traffic safety rules.