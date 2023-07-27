icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia
27 Jul, 2023 10:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia

The FSB has detained an agent for Ukraine who was allegedly preparing a “terrorist attack” on a Russian Navy ship
Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia

An attempt by Ukrainian special services to stage a “terrorist attack” on a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been thwarted, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement, authorities have detained a Russian Navy serviceman who was recruited by Ukrainian special services, and was in possession of an improvised explosive device equivalent to 1kg of TNT.

The man is also suspected of providing the enemy with information that constitutes a state secret, the FSB said. Russian authorities plan to launch criminal cases on charges of terrorism, illegal trafficking in explosives, high treason and disclosure of state secrets.

Russian naval bases and other facilities on the Crimean peninsula have repeatedly come under attack from Kiev’s forces since the start of the conflict last year.

On July 17, a Ukrainian drone struck the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula. The attack, carried out by a naval drone, damaged a portion of the structure and killed two civilians.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies