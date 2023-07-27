Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia

The FSB has detained an agent for Ukraine who was allegedly preparing a “terrorist attack” on a Russian Navy ship

An attempt by Ukrainian special services to stage a “terrorist attack” on a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been thwarted, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement, authorities have detained a Russian Navy serviceman who was recruited by Ukrainian special services, and was in possession of an improvised explosive device equivalent to 1kg of TNT.

The man is also suspected of providing the enemy with information that constitutes a state secret, the FSB said. Russian authorities plan to launch criminal cases on charges of terrorism, illegal trafficking in explosives, high treason and disclosure of state secrets.

Russian naval bases and other facilities on the Crimean peninsula have repeatedly come under attack from Kiev’s forces since the start of the conflict last year.

On July 17, a Ukrainian drone struck the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula. The attack, carried out by a naval drone, damaged a portion of the structure and killed two civilians.