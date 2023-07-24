Russia reveals rapid growth in military production

Military factories produce more in a month than in all of 2022, but need thousands more workers

The Russian military-industrial complex could use more than 16,000 more specialized workers, but has nonetheless managed to ramp up production of certain weapons, Trade and Industry MInister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

“Since the beginning of this year, for many types of weapons and special equipment, much more has already been produced than for the whole of last year,” Manturov told a conference in Nizhny Novgorod.

“Speaking about weapons, we are now reaching a level at which deliveries in just one month exceed the total order of last year,” he added.

All defense enterprises are operating at unprecedented levels, Manturov said. The expanded capabilities have resulted in a labor shortage, however.

"In total, taking into account the deployed capacities, we need more than 16,000 specialists only for organizations that ensure the supply of the most popular types of weapons and special equipment,” ranging from line workers to technical specialists and engineers, Manturov explained.

Manturov, who is also a deputy prime minister, asked the heads of Russian regions to address this personnel shortage.

“We need an integrated approach here,” he said, urging the governors to get employment services and human resource specialists involved, as well as offer incentives to university graduates to work in the defense industry.

In the Volga Federal District alone, 106 enterprises are receiving subsidies to expand and accelerate production of weapons, equipment and ammunition, Manturov noted, with a dozen more contracts in the works.

The Russian military-industrial complex has scaled up its activities to support the military operation in Ukraine. The US and its allies have sent over $100 billion worth of weapons, equipment and ammunition to the government in Kiev, while insisting they are not a party to the conflict. The West has also sought to increase military production, with little success so far.

Nizhny Novgorod, known as Gorky during the Soviet Union era, sits on the Volga about halfway between Moscow and Kazan. One of the major industrial enterprises in the 1.2 million community is NMSZ, a subsidiary of Almaz-Antey that manufactures tube artillery and ammunition.