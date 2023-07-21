icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev has had no success with counteroffensive – Putin
21 Jul, 2023 10:19
Kiev has had no success with counteroffensive – Putin

The Ukrainian military has lost tens of thousands of troops in its futile push against Moscow’s forces, the Russian president has said
Kiev has had no success with counteroffensive – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov

The West is evidently disappointed that Kiev’s much-lauded counteroffensive has thus far failed to produce any results and has led to high levels of Ukrainian casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Nothing has helped Ukraine, Putin stated during a government meeting on Friday. Kiev has received “colossal amounts of resources,” including all kinds of Western weapons and “thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers,” but has still failed in its campaign, he added.

The leader praised the bravery, resolve, and professionalism of Russian soldiers and officers. He argued that Western military equipment had proven to be inferior in some ways even to Soviet-era weapons.

Western nations may supply more weapons to Ukraine, causing more damage to Russia and prolonging the conflict, but “NATO arsenals and stockpiles of old Soviet weapons in certain states are depleted to a certain degree,” Putin said. He claimed that Western military production cannot keep up with demand, while increasing it would require considerable time and investment.

Ukraine 'cannibalizing' US-supplied fighting vehicles – WaPo
Read more
Ukraine 'cannibalizing' US-supplied fighting vehicles – WaPo

Meanwhile, Ukraine has lost “tens of thousands of troops” in “suicidal attacks” against Russian defensive positions, Putin claimed. Kiev is running out of manpower despite “total mobilization raids on Ukrainian cities and villages,” he added. The Ukrainian people are increasingly asking themselves whose “selfish interests their family members are dying for,” Putin said.

The US is interested in weakening Europe by fanning the Ukrainian conflict, Putin claimed. The president suggested that European public opinion and even European elites are turning against the “endless waste of money and effort” on behalf of the interests of “the global hegemon across the ocean.”

