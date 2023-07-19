Putin explains why RT is persecuted in the West
Russian media outlets are targeted in the West because they speak the truth and counter propaganda, the Russian president believes
Russian media outlets including RT have been banned by Western governments because they fear the truth, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said. The president made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting of the ‘Russia – the country of possibilities’ civic platform.
“Probably, [truth] is the sharpest weapon against lies, and propaganda soaked with these lies,” Putin stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
