icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crimean Bridge targeted by Ukrainian terrorist attack – Moscow
17 Jul, 2023 07:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Local TV shows VIDEO of damaged Crimean Bridge

The infrastructure’s supports look to be unscathed, but one span partially collapsed
Local TV shows VIDEO of damaged Crimean Bridge
This picture taken on October 13, 2022 shows the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia. ©  STRINGER / AFP

The Crimean Bridge has sustained considerable damage to one section of its roadway, but its foundations are unaffected, according to a video released by a local TV channel on Monday.

A 20-second clip shared by Crimea 24 channel showed one partially collapsed span of the bridge hanging over the water, but no other visible damage.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Transport said that the bridge’s road surface on one of the tracks had been damaged, but did not confirm reports about more serious ramifications, noting that “the span constructions remain on their supports.” 

The outlet said that the video was shot from a parallel railway track. While the traffic on this section of the bridge was stopped following the incident, the train service resumed several hours later.

READ MORE: Crimean Bridge targeted by Ukrainian terrorist attack – Moscow

The incident on the key link between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia was first reported in the early hours of Monday morning by the region’s governor Sergey Aksyonov who cited an unspecified emergency. Later, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a married couple from his region was killed in the incident, while their daughter was injured.

The Crimean Bridge has been targeted by Ukraine in the past, but Kiev officials have so far stopped short of assuming direct responsibility. However, several Ukrainian media outlets said that the infrastructure was damaged in a joint “special operation” conducted by the country’s intelligence services and naval forces that involved seaborne drones.

Russia’s National Antiterrorist Committee (NAK) said on Monday that the bridge was targeted by a Ukrainian terrorist attack.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
France on fire
0:00
27:21
‘Western resolve is cracking’ – Ex-US Navy deputy undersecretary on Russia-NATO conflict in Ukraine
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies