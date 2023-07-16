‘Massive’ drone raid on Russian naval base repelled – governor

Ukraine’s attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea has failed, the head of Sevastopol said

Ukrainian aerial and seaborne drones have unsuccessfully tried to attack Sevastopol, the home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the port city’s top official, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Razvozhayev, one UAV was shot down over the water and five others were disabled with signal-jamming.

He added that two seaborne drones were destroyed while approaching the port.

“The attack was massive and prolonged,” Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel. He said no damage was done to the ships or sites on the shore.

The base, as well as other sites in Crimea, have frequently come under attack after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

On June 15, air defenses shot down or disabled nine Ukrainian drones, according to Crimea Governor Sergey Aksyonov.