icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2023 21:26
HomeRussia & FSU

EU state fines citizens for celebrating WW2 victory over Hitler

For a number of Latvian nationals, the penalty was reportedly up to €350
EU state fines citizens for celebrating WW2 victory over Hitler
FILE PHOTO. Flowers laid at the now-destroyed monument to Liberators in Victory Park in Riga, Latvia. ©  Sputnik

Multiple Latvians have been fined for marking WW2 Victory Day online, local news outlet Delfi reported on Sunday, citing accounts of citizens affected by the penalties. The offences date back to celebrations on May 9 and apparently involve sharing pictures on social media and leaving comments to commemorate the anniversary.

It was not immediately clear how many Latvians were affected by the fines, reaching up to €350 ($384). According to the head of the Russian Union of Latvia, Miroslav Mitrofanov, “hundreds” of people may be involved.

“Naturally, we’re not aware of all the instances. Probably, hundreds of people will be fined for comments, pictures and likes related to May 9,” Mitrofanov told the outlet.

Latvia’s police have acknowledged imposing the fines, but refused to provide any explanation for their legal basis. “We will refrain from commenting on figures or providing any other information related to that,” police spokeswoman Simona Gravite told Delfi.

EU state to issue fines for celebrating WW2 victory over Nazis READ MORE: EU state to issue fines for celebrating WW2 victory over Nazis

The penalties were imposed based on two articles of Latvia’s administrative code, which prohibit display of symbols used for “glorification of the Soviet totalitarian regime,”  or “military aggression,” the outlet noted, citing documents it has obtained. It was not known how exactly the fines were applied under these articles, given that such display must be made in “public spaces,” and Latvia’s laws do not define social media pages as such.

Alongside the other Baltic states, Latvia has ramped up its decades-long efforts to weed out its Soviet past amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Back in April, the country adopted legislation to prohibit “certain public events” on May 9, when Soviet-style WW2 Victory Day celebrations have traditionally been held. According to the law, Latvians are only allowed to celebrate what is known as ‘Europe Day’ on that date. Some people however, defied the ban, with over two dozen detained on May 9 this year, and with nearly 40 administrative cases launched.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Old men presidents
0:00
26:4
Protesting the Iraq & Afghanistan wars
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies