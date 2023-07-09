Moscow blasts France’s pledge to ramp up aide to Ukraine

Charles de Gaulle is “spinning in his grave” over Paris’ behavior, the Russian Foreign Ministry says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned France’s promise to ramp up military aid to Kiev, saying that late French leader Charles de Gaulle is “spinning in his grave” over Paris “sponsoring” Ukrainian Nazis.

The pledge was made by France’s top diplomat, Catherine Colonna, who said the aid will “continue and intensify” to meet Kiev’s “most urgent” needs.

“De Gaulle is spinning in his grave: his country is sponsoring Nazis,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

The remark comes in response to statements made by Colonna in an interview with French public broadcaster RFI.“The support we are providing is aimed at meeting the needs expressed by the Ukrainian authorities in cooperation with our allies and partners,” the foreign minister said.

“This support will continue and intensify. New military assistance deliveries are being prepared to constantly address the most urgent needs expressed by Ukraine,” she added.

Colonna also touched upon the upcoming NATO summit set to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11 and 12, expressing hope that the event will “provide an opportunity to consolidate the alliance’s support for Ukraine on a long-term basis.” She added that Paris hopes the summit will “give concrete content to its prospects for joining NATO.”

However, member states of the US-led bloc appear to be split on the matter of inviting Kiev into the alliance at the upcoming summit. NATO membership has been one of the main talking points for pro-Western Ukrainian politicians for decades. The topic picked up steam following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was in part triggered by Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.

Germany is reportedly opposed to offering Kiev a clear roadmap or concrete prospects of joining, seeking to offer security guarantees instead. France had previously signaled a similar stance, with President Emmanuel Macron stating in June that “we have to build something between the security provided to Israel and full-fledged membership.” The US appears to be wary of inviting Kiev into the bloc as well, with President Joe Biden voicing similar concerns in a recent interview and warning that the move means “war with Russia.”