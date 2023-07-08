Russian defense minister oversees contract soldier drills

Moscow has previously announced plans to create a large reserve force amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected newly formed military units during drills based on combat experience gained during the Ukraine conflict.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that Shoigu had checked “the organization of combat training of contract soldiers in newly formed… military units” at the training grounds of the Southern Military District, without specifying the exact location.

The military personnel are receiving instruction in tactics and weapons proficiency while learning how to drive and fire from tanks, with a focus on how to destroy Ukraine’s Western-supplied hardware. The entire intensified combat training course takes 38 days, the ministry said.

Shoigu inspected troops that are honing their combat skills on Russian T-90 tanks, the ministry noted, adding that servicemembers have a high opinion of the advanced armor, the statement read.

The ministry also shared a two-minute clip from the training ground, featuring a long line of tanks as well as intensive combat exercises with a lot of shooting in an urban environment and in field trenches.

“All training involves new military hardware and modern equipment,” the minister stressed, adding that soldiers are being instructed by veteran officers that have gained battle experience during the Ukraine conflict.

According to the statement, all of the soldiers have already undergone individual battle training, with operational coordination training now underway.

Shoigu said last month that Russia was recruiting a massive reserve force. At the time, the minister said that on average about 1,300 people – roughly equivalent to one regiment – join the military under a contract every day. In total, some 114,000 contract soldiers and 52,000 volunteers had enlisted in the army, he added.

His remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow did not need to call up more soldiers for now, noting that the army was enjoying a steady inflow of volunteers.

Russia announced a partial mobilization last September calling to arms some 300,000 reservists, citing the need to protect the long frontline against Ukrainian troops.