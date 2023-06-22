icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 11:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin outlines Ukrainian military constraints

Kiev cannot replenish manpower indefinitely despite Western aid, the Russian president has said
Putin outlines Ukrainian military constraints
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video link. ©  Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov

Ukraine’s armed forces are significantly constrained by manpower limits, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested, after receiving an estimate that Kiev has lost over 13,000 troops since launching its counteroffensive earlier this month.

“Additional military hardware can certainly be delivered, but the mobilization reserve is not unlimited. And it seems Ukraine’s Western allies are indeed prepared to wage the war to the last Ukrainian,” Putin said during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Thursday.

Putin was referring to the notion that the US and its allies are unconcerned about the level of Ukrainian casualties, as long as they can use Kiev as a proxy to inflict damage on Russia.

During the meeting, senior officials reported on Russia’s assessment of the interim results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which was launched earlier in June.

According to Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the council, Kiev has lost over 13,000 troops and a significant number of weapons in the campaign. The preliminary estimate is largely based on intercepted communications from Ukrainian military commanders, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu clarified.

Pentagon ‘factored in’ Ukrainian casualties
Read more
Pentagon ‘factored in’ Ukrainian casualties

Meanwhile, the Russian military is steadily building up its reserves, Shoigu added, stating that the process was going well in terms of recruitment and the procurement of weapons systems.

The ministry has contracted 114,000 additional troops through regular channels and has a standing force of 52,000 volunteers who are highly motivated to join the fight against Ukraine, Shoigu reported. The department is keeping the latter group in reserve and is providing them with the necessary training, he added.

The reported Ukrainian losses between June 4 and June 21 include 246 tanks, 595 armored vehicles, 424 cars, 279 artillery guns and mortars, 42 multiple rocket launchers, two anti-aircraft systems, ten tactical fighter jets, four helicopters, and 264 unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen of Ukraine’s 81 Western-made tanks were also destroyed, according to Russian officials.

Shoigu claimed that Kiev’s foreign sponsors have virtually run out of Soviet-made weapons they can procure for the Ukrainian army. Whatever remains of those and Western-made equipment they can provide this year will not significantly affect the battlefield situation, he predicted.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies