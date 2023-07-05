icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2023 07:23
Ukraine shells Russian villages – governors

Artillery strikes were reported in the Belgorod and Kursk regions
Ukraine shells Russian villages – governors
Aftermath of the shelling in Belgorod Region ©  Telegram / Vyacheslav Gladkov

Two Russian regions bordering on Ukraine came under fire on Wednesday morning, according to their governors. A civilian was reported injured in one of the incidents.

A woman’s chest was hit by shrapnel in Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media. The incident happened near the city of Valuiki, some 20 km from the Ukrainian border.

According to the governor, Ukrainian forces fired multiple rockets over a one-hour period. A dozen of them landed in a residential area, hurting the woman and damaging a power line and at least eight properties.

The leader of the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, reported a shelling in the village of Tyotkino, located right on the border.

Multiple victims in 'fierce' Ukrainian strike on Donbass – officials

A local school was badly damaged as some 12 shells landed in the area, but nobody was injured, the official said. There was also some damage to a private home, the governor added.

