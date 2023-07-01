icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2023 15:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian senator fears for safety of French nuclear arsenal 

Andrey Klishas’ remark comes amid riots in France, echoing those made by Western commentators over the Wagner coup attempt last week
Russian senator fears for safety of French nuclear arsenal 
Protesters clash with CRS riot police at the Porte d'Aix in Marseille, southern France on June 30, 2023, over the shooting of a teenage driver by French police in a Paris suburb on June 27. ©  CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

The ongoing violence on the streets of French cities gives grounds for concern over the safety of the country’s nuclear arsenal, Russian senator Andrey Klishas has suggested. Last week some Western commentators voiced similar worries over the security Russia’s own weapons amid a failed coup attempt by PMC Wagner.  

In a series of posts published on his Telegram channel on Saturday, Klishas argued that calls should be made for the “French police to exercise restraint.”   

“EU leaders [should] discuss the stability of the political regime in France and check whether the nuclear arsenal is safe,” the politician wrote.   

Klishas also pointed out that the French “people didn’t go onto the streets to defend Macron’s regime.”   

These seemingly tongue-in-cheek messages mirror some of the talking points put forward by Western observers and some politicians a week ago during the abortive rebellion led by Evgeny Prigozhin.   

The mutiny that began late last Friday was over by the end of Saturday after the Russian government and Prigozhin reached an agreement, brokered with the help of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.  

French media reported that the rioters broke into a hunting shop in the southern city of Marseille overnight, stealing several firearms. According to BFMTV, police arrested one person who had a stolen shotgun.  

French police demand government action, threaten ‘resistance’
Read more
French police demand government action, threaten ‘resistance’

While the French government has deployed some 45,000 police, armored vehicles, and helicopters to quell the unrest across the country, Marseille has called for still more reinforcements.  

Violent scenes have been playing out in Paris, as well as in Ales, Lyon, and Bonneuil. Youth gangs have been seen attacking police precincts, vandalizing shops, and setting fire to cars.   

President Macron, who had to return early from an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, revealed that over 2,000 vehicles had been destroyed and approximately 500 buildings damaged.   

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that a total of 917 suspected rioters had been detained by police, most of them in their teens – some as young as thirteen.   

The riots began on Tuesday night in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, after a police officer fatally shot 17-year-old pizza delivery driver Nahel M. during a traffic stop. After Nahel’s mother called for “vengeance,” local prosecutors quickly arrested and charged the officer who fired the shot with homicide. However, that has not stopped the protests from spreading further and becoming increasingly violent.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serbia’s Prince Philip on Wagner mutiny, Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, Serbia & BRICS, Bitcoin’s future
0:00
29:15
Corruption at Veterans Affairs Department
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies