icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MP names reason for Wagner mutiny
29 Jun, 2023 13:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine outraged over Western expectations - Economist

Kiev is reportedly frustrated with slow weapon deliveries from its partners who are demanding swift results from the operation
Ukraine outraged over Western expectations - Economist
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian Army tank drives over an infantryman during a training exercise © Getty Images / John Moore

Kiev is doing its best on the battlefield and using all the resources it has at its disposal, the Economist reported on Wednesday citing a source in Ukrainian intelligence who noted that Western calls to speed up the operation have proven to be frustrating. 

The outlet pointed out that the Ukrainian army had suffered heavy casualties during the first weeks of the widely-anticipated counteroffensive without making any significant gains so far, prompting Ukrainian commanders to try and protect their depleted forces. 

Previously, Ukrainian officials had claimed that they had hoped the operation could progress more swiftly, but have pointed to a number of challenges its forces have had to face, such as effective Russian aviation, large minefields and bad weather. 

The slow pace of the counteroffensive has reportedly started worrying Kiev’s Western backers, according to The Economist, with officials arguing that a lack of shock and momentum will cost more lives in the long run. Politico also reported on Monday that certain Western officials have called Ukraine’s Armed Forces “too cautious” and are demanding that its troops hurry up and make significant battlefield gains soon. 

An unnamed Ukrainian intelligence source, however, has told the Economist that such statements coming from the West are hypocritical. 

“Let me put this as diplomatically as I can,” he told the outlet. “Certain partners are telling us to go forward and fight violently, but they also take their time delivering the hardware and weapons we need.” 

NATO believes Ukraine’s counteroffensive unsuccessful so far – FT
Read more
NATO believes Ukraine’s counteroffensive unsuccessful so far – FT

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also told top EU diplomats that Kiev needed more artillery systems and missiles, insisted on speeding up the training of Ukrainian pilots on advanced fighter jets, and called for more sanctions to be placed on Moscow.

Publicly, Western officials have pledged to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. However, the slow progress and lack of results of Kiev’s counteroffensive could jeopardize future military assistance, the Financial Times has reported. 

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly pointed out that the continued delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine would fail to change the outcome of the conflict and only served to prolong it and cause more unnecessary bloodshed.

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What should higher education cost?
0:00
25:4
CrossTalk: After Wagner revolt
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies