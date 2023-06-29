Putin comments on ‘disrespect’ of Koran

It is a crime to deliberately offend religious beliefs, the Russian leader said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the burning of the Koran, promising to protect Muslims from hate.

“[The Koran] is holy to Muslims,” Putin said during his trip to Russia’s Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Wednesday. “We know that in other countries they act differently, they don’t respect the religious sentiments of people, and say that it is not a crime [to attack one’s religious beliefs].”

Putin pointed out that deliberately offending and mocking one’s religion falls under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with incitement to hatred.

“It is a crime to incite religious hate,” the Russian leader said. “We will always abide by these legal rules.”

There were several cases of activists publicly tearing pages from of the Koran and setting the book on fire, most notably in the Nordic countries. On Wednesday, a Swedish court allowed the Koran to be burnt outside a mosque in Stockholm on Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

The burning of the Koran in countries, such as Sweden and Norway, have led to protests by Muslims at home and abroad. The authorities in these states usually condemn the acts themselves, but argue that they are protected under the freedom of expression laws.