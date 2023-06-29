icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jun, 2023 04:55
Putin comments on ‘disrespect’ of Koran

It is a crime to deliberately offend religious beliefs, the Russian leader said
Putin comments on ‘disrespect’ of Koran
FILE PHOTO: A man reads the Koran. ©  Sanjay Kanojia / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the burning of the Koran, promising to protect Muslims from hate.  

“[The Koran] is holy to Muslims,” Putin said during his trip to Russia’s Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Wednesday. “We know that in other countries they act differently, they don’t respect the religious sentiments of people, and say that it is not a crime [to attack one’s religious beliefs].”

Putin pointed out that deliberately offending and mocking one’s religion falls under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with incitement to hatred.

“It is a crime to incite religious hate,” the Russian leader said. “We will always abide by these legal rules.” 

READ MORE: Koran-burning to be permitted in European capital

There were several cases of activists publicly tearing pages from of the Koran and setting the book on fire, most notably in the Nordic countries. On Wednesday, a Swedish court allowed the Koran to be burnt outside a mosque in Stockholm on Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday. 

The burning of the Koran in countries, such as Sweden and Norway, have led to protests by Muslims at home and abroad. The authorities in these states usually condemn the acts themselves, but argue that they are protected under the freedom of expression laws.

Taking a dagger to the 'soft underbelly': How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the 'soft underbelly': How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE

