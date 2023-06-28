icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2023 07:46
Lukashenko comments on abduction accusations

Claims that Belarus has kidnapped children in Donbass are “madness,” the president said
Belarus President Alexander Luakashenko ©  Presidential office

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed as “madness” accusations that his country is involved in kidnapping children in Donbass. Minsk co-sponsors rehabilitation for minors affected by the war, he said.

His remarks on Tuesday referred to a humanitarian program led by Belarusian businessman and Paralympian Aleksey Talay. He lost all of his limbs to a World War II mine, but managed to get his life together and became a successful motivational speaker and dad. Talay’s charity has been bringing Donbass children to Belarus for rehabilitation for years.

“He has been going there and back, fetching those kids. He called me a dozen times,” Lukashenko said of the philanthropist. “I contacted [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, told him: Let us spend some of the money from the union state budget on those kids.”

Russia and its close ally Belarus comprise a union state, which serves as an integration institution.

Lukashenko expressed outrage that the Belarusian assistance program was being used by some critics to accuse Belarus of abducting minors.

“They want the [International] Criminal Court (ICC) to charge me over this. What exceptional slimeballs they are! Grasping at straws!” he said, as quoted by local media.

In March, the ICC issued formal accusations against Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children’s rights. The Hague-based body alleged that Russian officials were involved in “unlawful deportation” and “unlawful transfer” of children in the context of the armed conflict with Ukraine.

Moscow rejected the charges as coming from a politically compromised organization. In May, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into possible wrongdoing by the ICC prosecutor and judges who signed off on the warrant.

Some Ukrainian officials and members of the Western-backed Belarus opposition have argued that Lukashenko should be prosecuted by the ICC on the same grounds as Putin and Lvova-Belova.

