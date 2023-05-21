icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2023 15:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow charges ICC prosecutor and judge over Putin arrest warrant

Russia’s main investigating authority claims that the International Criminal Court’s ruling was illegal
Moscow charges ICC prosecutor and judge over Putin arrest warrant
A car of Russia's Investigative Committee seen in a Moscow street. ©  RIA Novosti

Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged in absentia and put on a wanted list a prosecutor and a judge with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.  

In a statement on Sunday, the Committee said that it was carrying out a criminal investigation into potential wrongdoing by ICC prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad and ICC judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.  

According to the body, in late February Khan issued a request for an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, which was subsequently approved by the three judges.  

At the time, the tribunal, which is not recognized by Moscow, accused Putin and Lvova-Belova of being responsible for “unlawful deportation of population (children)...  from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.”  

However, the Committee described the ruling as “illegal,” claiming that “there are no grounds for criminal liability” and noting that heads of states are immune to such kind of prosecution under a UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons.   

Russia orders arrest of ICC prosecutor READ MORE: Russia orders arrest of ICC prosecutor

As a result, Russian authorities have gathered enough evidence to charge in absentia both Khan and Aitala with making false accusations against persons known to be innocent and attacking a foreign official under international protection in order to complicate international relations, the statement read.  

The Committee noted that the two individuals charged had been put on a wanted list, adding that a criminal investigation into other suspects was still ongoing.  

Moscow does not recognize the ICC and has dismissed the arrest warrant as null and void. Earlier this month, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also signaled that Russia was unconcerned by the move as it would be “unthinkable” for any country to enforce such an arrest warrant against a nuclear power.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
At what cost?: The adderall shortage
0:00
28:27
Winning in losing? Ilter Turan, professor emeritus of political science, Istanbul Bilgi University
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies