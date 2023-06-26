icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2023 12:52
US backs coup attempts whenever it can benefit – Lavrov

Washington’s reaction to attempts at regime change differs based on the country, the Russian foreign minister has said
US backs coup attempts whenever it can benefit – Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ©  AFP / Russia's Foreign Ministry

The US is an enthusiastic supporter of regime change whenever it can benefit from the process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told RT. If a coup targets a government more pliant to American interests, Washington will inevitably reject it, the diplomat added.

There have been numerous attempts at regime change around the world in recent years and they were “met with a different response on the part of the US, depending on who was in power and who was trying to carry out the coup,” Lavrov said in an interview on Monday.

“Where the West is happy with the current government, in such situations no protest can be legitimate. But where the government doesn’t reflect the interests of the hegemon and is pursuing the national interests, in those cases we see various unlawful forces are being stimulated [to attack the authorities],” the diplomat added.

