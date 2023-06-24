icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner PMC 'armed coup' attempt in Russia: all the latest news
24 Jun, 2023 05:04
Putin briefed on attempted Wagner ‘insurrection’ – Kremlin

Russia’s security services and military have reported on progress made on orders received, Dmitry Peskov has said
This photograph shows a view of the Kremlin taken on October 18, 2022 in Moscow. ©  Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Russian law enforcement agencies are keeping President Vladimir Putin up to date on measures being taken in response to an attempt by Wagner private military company (PMC) to stage a coup, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov confirmed that the Russian Ministry of Defense, Federal Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and National Guard, “constantly, around the clock, report to the president on the measures taken in the context of the implementation of instructions.” The Kremlin spokesman did not provide any additional details.

Peskov also noted that Igor Krasnov, Russia’s prosecutor general, had informed Putin of criminal proceedings initiated in relation to “an attempt to organize an armed insurrection” by Wagner PMC. The spokesman noted that Krasnov also briefed Putin about the legal aspects of the matter.

On Friday, Evgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a missile strike on a Wagner camp, claiming that it killed multiple PMC soldiers. He also vowed to “respond to this atrocity.” The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed the claim, describing it as “an information provocation.”

On Saturday morning, multiple media outlets reported increased military movement in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with multiple videos posted to social media showing tanks parked on city crossroads and unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets and setting up roadblocks.

