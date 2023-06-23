icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 12:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev blames West for counteroffensive failures

Western hesitancy to send more arms cost the Ukrainian military valuable time, an aide to President Vladimir Zelensky has claimed
Kiev blames West for counteroffensive failures
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers. ©  Ercin Erturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nations that sent weapons to Ukraine as it prepared for a counteroffensive against Russia were too slow to meet its demands and gave Russia time to prepare defensive positions, a senior aide to President Vladimir Zelensky has claimed.

Mikhail Podoliak offered a rebuke on Friday to anyone disappointed by the slow pace of the Ukrainian operation, declaring that combat was not “a new season of a Netflix show.” He then pointed the finger at Western countries, blaming them for the underwhelming results so far.

“The time lost in convincing our partners to provide the necessary weapons is reflected in the specific Russian fortifications built during this period, the deeply dug defense line, and the system of minefields,” Podoliak stated in a tweet.

The Ukrainian military leadership will make decisions based on “military science and intelligence” and not the opinions of “fans in the stands,” he concluded.

IAEA debunks Ukrainian claim about Europe’s largest nuclear plant
Read more
IAEA debunks Ukrainian claim about Europe’s largest nuclear plant

The push against Russia began earlier this month, although Kiev had touted it months in advance and initially hoped to launch the operation in March. Ukrainian forces have made only limited gains on the south of the front line and were forced to fend off a Russian campaign in the north, according to reports. Moscow has claimed that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 troops in around two weeks of fighting.

The results so far have not Washington’s expectations “on any front,” officials told CNN, according to a report on Thursday. Zelensky himself has also acknowledged that the operation was going “slower than desired.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba downplayed the severity of the situation this week, stating that people should not take the attempt to advance as the “last and decisive one.”

“There will be so many counteroffensives, as many as is needed to expel Russia from our territory,” he insisted.

Multiple Western outlets previously suggested that the amount of future Western military assistance to Kiev would depend on the outcome of the operation.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies