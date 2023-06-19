icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 13:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Multiple victims as Kiev strikes ‘humanitarian warehouse’ – Donbass region head

More shelling on Monday injured some 20 civilians, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin has reported
Multiple victims as Kiev strikes ‘humanitarian warehouse’ – Donbass region head
©  Telegram/corrkosarev

Ukrainian rocket artillery that the country received from Western nations, has injured some 20 civilians in the frontline Donbass city of Volnovakha, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported.

READ MORE: Terrorist attacks against leadership of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region thwarted – FSB

The rockets hit what Denis Pushilin described as an “absolutely peaceful district” in the city, and he listed a bus stop, a school and a humanitarian warehouse as having been affected by the shelling.

The DPR civic defense office identified the projectiles as fired by HIMARS rocket launchers, a US-made weapon system. Near the warehouse alone, officials found six craters left by the Ukrainian shelling, it said. The facility is used to distribute building materials to householders in need.

RT correspondent Roman Kosarev visited the location and found it abandoned. He said everyone had been evacuated because the authorities feared a second strike by Ukrainian forces.

The initial attack was launched at around 9am local time (6am GMT), when the warehouse was busy with people seeking assistance, he noted. At least two of the victims are said to be in serious condition.

READ MORE: Terrorist attacks against leadership of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region thwarted – FSB

In a separate incident in a village near Volnovakha, a six-year-old girl was mortally injured after stepping on a mine remotely deployed by Ukrainian forces, Pushilin said.

According to the region’s interior ministry, the mine had parachuted down inside the property of the girl’s family on Sunday. The child was badly wounded and parents rushed her to the nearest medical facility.

She received first aid there and was sent to a hospital in Mariupol, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the southeast, but unfortunately was confirmed dead on arrival.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab-China ties: BRI the most ambitious initiative in history, US has failed to dominate the region
0:00
28:23
Imran Khan back in play
0:00
28:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies