Kiev intends to kill as many Russians as possible – Zelensky’s top aide

Mikhail Podoliak says Ukraine’s only plan is to launch a brutal offensive to reach its 1991 borders

Ukraine currently has only one plan, which is a campaign to kill the maximum number of Russians, Mikhail Podoliak, an advisor to the chief of President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said on the air during a telemarathon on Thursday.

“There is only one plan: the most brutal advance with the maximum killing of Russians on this route,” he said, noting that Kiev “can’t just stop somewhere and say ‘alright, let's think and talk about something now.’“

“The only possible scenario for Ukraine is to reach its 1991 borders,” he said.

