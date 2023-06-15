icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 11:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia ready to auction property of Ukrainian 'oligarchs' – top Crimean MP

The sale of nationalized assets may start as soon as this autumn, Vladimir Konstantinov has said
Russia ready to auction property of Ukrainian 'oligarchs' – top Crimean MP
FILE PHOTO: Balaklava cityscape in summer, Crimea peninsula. ©  Getty Images / Vladislav Zolotov

The government of Crimea will start selling the nationalized property of Ukrainian public figures it considers hostile towards Russia in the autumn, according to Vladimir Konstantinov, the chair of the Russian region’s parliament.

The senior official updated journalists on the progress of the long-planned campaign on Wednesday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Crimean government is targeting the properties of Ukrainian public figures, whom officials described as “oligarchs” and people taking “actions towards Russia that are unfriendly.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes businessmen Rinat Akhmetov, Igor Kolomoysky and Sergey Taruta, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, and incumbent President Vladimir Zelensky, among others.

Crimea to auction off property of Ukraine’s oligarch ex-president
Read more
Crimea to auction off property of Ukraine’s oligarch ex-president

The drive was given impetus last year amid Russian-Ukrainian hostilities, with the regional parliament passing relevant legislation in early February. Later in the same month, Konstantinov said that some 700 properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars were slated for resale.

Sergey Aksyonov, the regional head, said in March that auctions may commence June, though judging by Konstantinov’s latest remarks, the timing has since changed.

“Our goal is to sell a maximum number of properties this year,” Aksyonov said at the time. “Our principled position is to sell everything. No leasing, no concessions – sell everything.”

Crimean officials said they expected high interest in the scheme from investors and expected it to be a significant boost to the regional budget. They stated the measure was first and foremost of moral value, preventing Ukrainian “bandits” from making money in Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies