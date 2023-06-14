icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MP wounded in Ukraine conflict
14 Jun, 2023 09:05
Russian MP wounded in Ukraine conflict – parliament

Pro-Kiev sources previously claimed that Adam Delimkhanov had been killed
Member of the Russian Parliament Adam Delimkhanov in Mariupol ©  RIA News

Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov has been wounded amid the fighting with Ukraine, Russian media have reported, citing the press service of the lower chamber of the national parliament. Delimkhanov hails from Chechnya and is a close associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the southern region. 

The statement came in response to claims by pro-Ukrainian social media on Wednesday that the MP had been killed.  

The State Duma, in which Delimkhanov holds a seat representing his native region, did not immediately disclose the circumstances of his injury or his present condition.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian political commentator Kirill Sazonov claimed in a Facebook post that Ukrainian commandos had ambushed Delimkhanov’s motorcade in Zaporozhye Region. It was claimed that the attack had involved artillery shelling and led to numerous casualties.

The 53-year-old Russian official, who has been described by some as Kadyrov’s right-hand man, also served as a commander for Chechen forces participating in the military operation against Ukraine. Last year, he was honored with his country’s highest military decoration for his courage during the fighting in Donbass.

Fellow lawmaker Dmitry Kuznetsov said State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin had spoken to Delimkhanov, who is “alive and well” and “sends his good wishes.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

