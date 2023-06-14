icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 04:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Safety on Europe’s largest nuclear plant ensured after dam breach – operator

A new water pumping unit was sent to the Zaporozhye facility, a senior Russian official said
Safety on Europe’s largest nuclear plant ensured after dam breach – operator
The city of Novaya Kakhovka after a local dam broke on June 6, 2023. ©  Dmitry Makeyev / Sputnik

Russia will ensure the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant following the Kakhovka dam disaster, Renat Karchaa, an adviser at the country’s national nuclear operator Rosenergoatom, said on Tuesday evening.  

“We can say with high confidence that the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be maintained in full,” Karchaa told TV channel Rossiya-24. He added that a mobile pumping station was being delivered from a nuclear plant in Smolensk in order to help cool the reactors if necessary. 

Five of ZNPP’s six power units are shut down. One reactor is currently producing a low level of power to keep the facility operational. 

Normally, the plant relies on the Kakhovka Reservoir for water to cool its reactors. The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which sits close to the front line separating Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, broke on June 6, flooding the city of Novaya Kakhovka, as well as Kherson and surrounding areas.

Kakhovka dam disaster helped Ukrainian troops – Putin
Read more
Kakhovka dam disaster helped Ukrainian troops – Putin

The water levels have since gradually dropped, according to Vladimir Saldo, a top Russian regional official.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned earlier that the destruction of the dam could disrupt the normal functioning of the ZNPP. He said on Sunday that the water level by the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, which is located not far from the nuclear facility, had decreased significantly, however, “water pumps continue to be operable.” Grossi, who arrived in Kiev on Tuesday, plans to visit the nuclear power plant and assess the risks. 

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam disaster. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops “repeatedly” fired rockets at the dam during their conflict with Russian forces.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies