icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2023 07:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Several injured as drone crashes in Russian city – governor

The explosive-laden aircraft was reportedly intercepted by air defenses
Several injured as drone crashes in Russian city – governor
©  Telegram / @rian_ru

A drone crashed into a residential building in the Russian city of Voronezh on Friday, injuring at least three people, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on social media.

Images purportedly shot at the scene show a wall of the building severely damaged, presumably by the impact.

RIA Novosti cited the company managing the apartment block as saying the injuries received by bystanders were only minor cuts. Several homes were damaged after the drone hit the building between the second and third floors, it added.

Some media reported that the unmanned aircraft was carrying explosives and was intercepted by air defenses before crashing down.

A video shared online, which purports to have been filmed by a witness moments before the crash, showed an aircraft flying over the city. It then makes a nosedive and hits a building in a fiery explosion.

A security source cited by TASS assessed that the drone was targeting an aviation plant located in Voronezh, but was stopped by electronic warfare countermeasures.

Last week, three unmanned aerial vehicles crashed in Moscow, hitting several residential buildings. Russia has accused Ukraine of launching the aircraft, branding the incident an act of terrorism.

The Voronezh Region is located in the western part of Russia, relatively close to Kiev-controlled territories. Ukrainian troops have been launching regular cross-border attacks since the start of the armed conflict with Russia.

READ MORE: Ukraine operates network of saboteurs inside Russia – CNN

Belinsky Street in Voronezh, where the latest drone fell, is in the city center, close to several government buildings and a university campus.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Do you trust ChatGPT?
0:00
25:47
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive as PR
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies