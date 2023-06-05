icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 10:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian raid targeting Russia’s Belgorod Region thwarted – MOD

The attack on Sunday was an act of terrorism by Kiev, the Defense Ministry has stated
Ukrainian raid targeting Russia’s Belgorod Region thwarted – MOD
FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

A Ukrainian cross-border raid targeting Russia’s Belgorod Region was repulsed on Sunday, with losses in men and materiel to the attacking force, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. It called the incursion an attempted “terrorist attack” against civilians.

The response to the attack near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was conducted jointly by the Russian military and border guard units of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the ministry said during a daily briefing on Monday.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian operation was launched at around 1pm local time and involved intensive shelling of Russian civilian targets. Ukrainian troops used the barrage as cover in an attempt to cross the Seversky Donets river, it said.

Russian forces deployed aviation and artillery to stop the assault. Ukraine lost at least ten soldiers, two boats and an armored vehicle, the ministry claimed. The counterattack also hit five mortar squads, a multiple rocket launcher and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, which were striking targets in Russia, the ministry added.

READ MORE: Russian governor reacts to Kiev-backed militants’ demand for meeting

The ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’ (RDK), a neo-Nazi militia allied with the Ukrainian government, claimed responsibility for the weekend’s incursion into Russia. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov branded them “scoundrels, bastards, murderers and fascists,” who kill civilians.

The RDK has launched several similar raids on Russia in previous weeks. The force used weapons produced by Western nations, calling into question pledges Kiev has offered to its foreign backers that any arms donated to it would only be used defensively.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Theories of escalation
0:00
26:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies