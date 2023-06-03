icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2023 08:32
Schools in Donetsk abandon Ukrainian language – official

No class has chosen Ukrainian as an additional subject in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the acting head of the region says
Schools in Donetsk abandon Ukrainian language – official
The opening ceremony of School No 27 in Mariupol in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic. ©  Sputnik / Valery Melnikov

The Ukrainian language will not be taught in schools in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the next academic year, the region’s acting head Denis Pushilin has said.

The language is not banned in the republic, but local students simply didn’t want to choose it as an additional course, Pushilin explained during a forum in Moscow on Thursday.

“There’s an opportunity in our schools to study not just Ukrainian, but any other language because we have many Greeks, many Bulgarians, many Armenians,” he told the audience.

If enough students express a desire to learn a certain language, a dedicated class is created for them, Pushilin continued.

“I’ll tell you, not a single class could’ve been put together” when it came to the Ukrainian language, he said.

Politician calls for end to children's homework
Read more
Politician calls for end to children's homework

In April, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said his ministry had been developing Ukrainian-language textbooks for the newly incorporated territories. The students in tenth and eleventh grades will be able to use them in September, while the manual for younger students is expected to be ready by the end of the year, according to Kravtsov.

Pushilin suggested that the DPR “will likely not be needing those books,” but things might be different in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The Donetsk People’s Republic and the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic have been in conflict with Ukraine since 2014, when they refused to recognize a violent coup in Kiev and declared independence.

The two territories officially became part of Russia last October, along with Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.

