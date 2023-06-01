icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 01:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Civilians hurt in overnight attack on Russian city – governor

One person had lost a limb from the shelling by Ukrainian forces, a top regional official said
Civilians hurt in overnight attack on Russian city – governor
FILE PHOTO: The aftermath of the shelling of Shebekino, Russia, May 31, 2023. ©  Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

At least two people were injured in the latest attack on the Russian city of Shebekino, which sits near the Ukrainian border, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in the early hours of Thursday.

“The shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces lasted for an hour,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. 

Gladkov said a man had lost the “left upper limb” and is now in critical condition. Another person suffered a concussion.

The governor later added that air defenses were activated in response to a threat.

Shebekino, which is located around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the border, has repeatedly come under artillery and rocket fire since Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022. 

More than 200 projectiles were fired at Shebekino and the surrounding areas on Tuesday alone, killing one person and injuring two, according to the governor.

Earlier in May, armed units from Ukraine carried out an incursion into the Belgorod Region, briefly overrunning several villages.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drone attack being assessed as war crime – Kommersant

The so-called Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), two organizations made up of Russians fighting for Kiev, claimed responsibility for the raid.

The constant attacks prompted local authorities to initiate the evacuation of hundreds of children to other Russian regions.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Unacceptable escalation’
0:00
24:34
Citicorp and the fall of the housing market
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies