Civilians hurt in overnight attack on Russian city – governor

One person had lost a limb from the shelling by Ukrainian forces, a top regional official said

At least two people were injured in the latest attack on the Russian city of Shebekino, which sits near the Ukrainian border, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in the early hours of Thursday.

“The shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces lasted for an hour,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov said a man had lost the “left upper limb” and is now in critical condition. Another person suffered a concussion.

The governor later added that air defenses were activated in response to a threat.

Shebekino, which is located around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the border, has repeatedly come under artillery and rocket fire since Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

More than 200 projectiles were fired at Shebekino and the surrounding areas on Tuesday alone, killing one person and injuring two, according to the governor.

Earlier in May, armed units from Ukraine carried out an incursion into the Belgorod Region, briefly overrunning several villages.

The so-called Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), two organizations made up of Russians fighting for Kiev, claimed responsibility for the raid.

The constant attacks prompted local authorities to initiate the evacuation of hundreds of children to other Russian regions.