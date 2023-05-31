4 killed in Donbass shelling – officials

The Ukrainian troops have hit a poultry farm, local authorities said

Ukrainian troops have shelled a poultry farm in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), killing four people and injuring 16, local officials said on Wednesday morning.

The authorities said that the victims of the attack on the village of Karpaty are construction workers.

Cities and villages in the LPR, as well as the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic, that are located close to the frontline are being regularly hit by artillery and rocket fire. Three people were killed and seven injured in the LPR over the course of last week alone, according to officials.

On Tuesday morning, drones crashed into several high-rise residential buildings in Moscow, causing no fatalities. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the raid was Kiev’s attempt to sow fear in Russian society.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Kitschko said on Tuesday that one person was killed and 11 injured in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny killing civilians and claim that they only strike military and military-linked targets.