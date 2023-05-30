icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ
30 May, 2023 13:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ

Kiev’s continuing attacks on Russian soil are aimed at provoking a “mirror response” from Moscow, the president has said
Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ
Russian President Vladimir Putin ©  Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Russia has targeted the headquarters of the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Kiev, President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday. 

“We’ve been talking about the possibility of striking the ‘decision-making centers.’ Naturally, Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters falls into such a category, and it was hit two or three days ago,” Putin stated.

