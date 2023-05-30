Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ

Kiev’s continuing attacks on Russian soil are aimed at provoking a “mirror response” from Moscow, the president has said

Russia has targeted the headquarters of the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Kiev, President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday.

“We’ve been talking about the possibility of striking the ‘decision-making centers.’ Naturally, Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters falls into such a category, and it was hit two or three days ago,” Putin stated.