icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2023 22:11
HomeRussia & FSU

At least one dead in Ukrainian attack on shelter for displaced in Russia (PHOTOS)

One civilian was killed and two injured in the shelling of a shelter in Russia’s Belgorod Region, according to local officials
At least one dead in Ukrainian attack on shelter for displaced in Russia (PHOTOS)
©  Telegram / Vyacheslav Gladkov

A shelter housing temporarily displaced people came under heavy artillery shelling in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod Region on Wednesday. The attack killed a security guard and gravely injured two of its residents, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

The facility, which used to be a recreation center before the beginning of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, housed residents of Sereda – a small village near the Ukrainian border. The village’s residents ended up displaced over a year ago and have been living at the shelter ever since, according to Gladkov, who visited the location shortly after the incident to assess the damage.

The housing and an administrative building suffered three direct hits, the governor wrote in a Telegram post, sharing photos from the scene. The attack heavily damaged the buildings, while two road vehicles got pelted with fragments.

All the displaced were promptly transferred to another location, receiving all the necessary aid in the process, Gladkov stated. The two injured civilians, one with multiple abdomen and another one with chest wounds, ended up hospitalized and have already had successful operations.

Over the course of the ongoing conflict, Belgorod, as well as other Russian regions bordering Ukraine, have been subjected to repeated artillery, rocket, and drone attacks. The Ukrainian attacks have primarily affected residential areas, prompting the evacuation of multiple settlements along the border.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Same but different? Hasan Unal, professor of political science & international relations at Maltepe University
0:00
29:43
Binge drinking and the dangers of alcoholism
0:00
28:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies