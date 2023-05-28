icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 12:51
HomeRussia & FSU

West’s involvement in Ukraine conflict ‘growing’ – Kremlin

Common sense should dictate a red line for Kiev’s backers, but this has not happened, according to President Putin's press secretary
West’s involvement in Ukraine conflict ‘growing’ – Kremlin
This photograph taken on April 1, 2023, shows a view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow. ©  Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

Western countries have broken every boundary in their stand-off with Moscow over Ukraine, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said in an interview aired by Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

In a video clip of the conversation released by the reporter on Saturday on his Telegram channel, Peskov was asked to comment on the recent decision by a number of Western countries to train Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighter jets and whether Peskov believed there was a line that the West would be reluctant to cross.

“It is difficult to say where this red line lies. In theory, reason should dictate this red line to the countries of the collective West,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is not happening.”

“It is obvious that the degree of direct and indirect involvement of the countries of the collective West in this conflict is growing every day.”

However, while Peskov believes Western military assistance is capable of prolonging the conflict, he does not think it will have a decisive effect on the ground. “Russia will continue its operation, and Russia will secure its interests one way or another and will achieve its stated objectives,” the spokesman said.

Russia hasn’t started to ‘act seriously’ in Ukraine – envoy
Read more
Russia hasn’t started to ‘act seriously’ in Ukraine – envoy

He went on to state that in a broader sense, Western countries “are waging war [against Russia] on all fronts, whether it is the economy, interstate relations, or property rights.”

The West is attacking even things that used to be “sacred,” the spokesman claimed. “We see that those unshakable foundations are crumbling under the feet of representatives of the collective West, who are not above using any means.”

Against this backdrop, Peskov said that Russia should not let itself be carried away by emotions, while acting in a way that would best suit its interests.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Western countries have slapped Moscow with unprecedented economic sanctions, freezing around half of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves in a move that was described by Moscow as theft. Western countries have also supplied Kiev with billions of dollars in military assistance, recently beginning deliberations on sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and training the country’s pilots.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct and diplomatic? Yang Cheng, executive dean, Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, SISU
0:00
29:29
Staying remote: The cost of working from home
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies