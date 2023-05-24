icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2023 08:11
Fair multipolar world will be achieved – Putin

The neo-colonial system based on exploitation will inevitably become a thing of the past, the Russian leader says
Fair multipolar world will be achieved – Putin
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Kremlin. ©  Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Russia and its international partners will build a fair multipolar world together, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Moscow is ready to cooperate with all interested nations to tackle joint threats and challenges, Putin stated in his video address to participants of the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues on Wednesday.

“I am confident that together we’ll achieve the formation of a more just, multipolar world, and that the ideology of exclusivity, as well as the neo-colonial system, which made it possible to exploit the resources of the whole world, will inevitably become a thing of the past,” the Russian leader told the foreign security officials.

Russia has partners in many different regions and continents, and the country’s authorities “highly appreciate” those relationships, he said.

“We value historically strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and we will strengthen them in every possible way,” Putin added.

Globalist elites provoking bloody conflicts and coups – Putin
According to the Russian leader, the efforts by the US and its allies to maintain their dominant role include the “build-up of military potential, blatant interference in internal affairs of other countries, as well as attempts to extract unilateral advantages from the energy and food crises, provoked by a number of Western states.”

As a result of those actions, the level of instability is growing on the international scene, Putin noted. “In different regions, old hotspots are expanding and new ones emerge... The people in many nations are experiencing dramatic consequences of coups, organized from the outside,” he said.

However, the president insisted that Russia is confident there is an alternative to the Western policy “of blackmail and illegal sanctions.”

Countries should jointly work towards “strengthening stability in the world, the consistent construction of a system of unified indivisible security, solving major tasks of ensuring economic, technological and social development,” Putin stressed.

READ MORE: Russia won’t play by ‘rules’ imposed by West – Putin

The 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, hosted by Russia’s Security Council, is taking place in Moscow Region between Tuesday and Thursday. The event, which has gathered delegations from more than 100 countries, will see participants discussing the international situation and the most pressing security challenges faced by the world right now. Special attention will be paid to such issues as food and information security, as well as cooperation in tackling drug trafficking, according to the organizers.

