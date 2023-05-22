icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 21:44
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian raid on Russian border region injures eight civilians – governor

“Anti-terrorism operation” regulations have been enacted in Belgorod over the incursion, Vyacheslav Gladkov says
Ukrainian raid on Russian border region injures eight civilians – governor
FILE PHOTO. Russian servicemen pictured during training. ©  Sputnik

An intrusion by a Ukrainian saboteur group into Russia’s Belgorod Region on Monday has left at least eight civilians wounded, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

The official visited hospitals to check up on the inured, according to a video address posted to his Telegram channel. No civilians were killed during the incursion, he noted.

Earlier in the day, the governor placed “anti-terrorism operation” regulations on the area over the incident, providing additional power to law enforcement and restricting certain civil liberties. The police can now check documents and vehicles based solely on suspicion, ban traffic in designated areas, restrict telecom services, allow servicemen partaking in the operation to enter private properties freely, and so on. Gladkov did not provide any estimates on how long the special regime would be in effect.

The incident was acknowledged by Moscow, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating earlier in the day that the Russian military, the National Guard, border patrol agents and Federal Security Service (FSB) “are taking all the necessary measures to destroy the enemy.”

Ukrainian saboteurs launch raid in Belgorod Region – Moscow READ MORE: Ukrainian saboteurs launch raid in Belgorod Region – Moscow

Peskov also claimed that the attack had largely political goals as it was due to the aftermath of the fall of the Donbass stronghold of Artyomovsk, known as Bakhmut in Ukraine, which was recently fully liberated by Russia’s forces. The claim of the city’s capture has been disputed by Kiev.

The incursion has also been confirmed by Ukraine, with a spokesman for Ukraine’s Directorate of Intelligence, Andrey Yusov, claiming it was staged exclusively by Russian collaborationist units fighting for Kiev, namely the so-called legion ‘Freedom of Russia’ and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK).

The raid appears to resemble a similar incursion into Russia’s Bryansk Region in early March. The attack left two Russian civilians dead, and the RDK claimed responsibility for it. At the time, Kiev tried to distance itself from the incident, insisting it was not behind the raid. However, RDK members themselves alleged that Ukrainian authorities had directly “signed off” on the raid.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa is TIRED of US+EU ultimatums, Russia & China growing in popularity, Sudan explained-Eugene Puryear
0:00
29:45
Re-militarization of Japan
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies