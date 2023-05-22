icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 07:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant cut off from external energy supply

The facility has been connected to an emergency backup after the Dnieper power line was shut down
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant cut off from external energy supply
FILE PHOTO: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant © Sputnik

Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located near the front line with Ukraine, has been cut off from its external energy supply. According to a message posted on the facility’s official Telegram channel on Monday morning, the radiation level is ‘normal’

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of Zaporozhye Region, stated that diesel emergency power standby generators were brought online to maintain the plant’s operations after the Dnieper high-voltage power supply lines were cut off. According to Rogov, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom is responsible for the shutdown.

The Zaporozhye power plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, has been at the center of the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent months. It came under Russian control in February 2022. Since then, Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of shelling the plant, with each claiming that the other’s actions could trigger a nuclear disaster. Zaporozhye Region became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022.

READ MORE: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant dormant – governor

While Kiev prepares to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive, the International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concern regarding the plant. Director General Rafael Grossi warned earlier this month that the situation in the area near the facility was “becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Re-militarization of Japan
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Frozen conflict’
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies