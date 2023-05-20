Putin congratulates troops on battlefield success

The Russian president has praised Wagner fighters and regular servicemen for completing the capture of the city of Artyomovsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated members of the Wagner private military company and regular soldiers with liberating the Donbass city of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, from the Ukrainian army, the Kremlin said in the early hours of Sunday.



Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that his soldiers had taken full control of the city.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of Artyomovsk several hours later.

According to the MOD, the operation was completed with the assault by the Wagner fighters who had artillery and air support from regular troops.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has claimed that the fighting for the city is not over.

The salt mining city of Artyomovsk has been the scene of a fierce battle for many months as Russian forces were methodically pushing Ukrainian units from the western suburbs. The city itself has been largely destroyed.