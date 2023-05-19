Russia bans Greenpeace

The environmental pressure group seeks to inflict economic damage and topple the government, the Prosecutor General’s office has said

Russia has designated Greenpeace an “undesirable organization,” citing the eco-activist group’s record of pushing a political agenda and meddling in domestic affairs with the goal of causing economic damage.

The decision by the office of the Prosecutor General was announced on Friday. Its statement accused Greenpeace of trying to undermine infrastructure and energy projects beneficial to Russia by inciting protests against them.

The office stated that the Dutch-headquartered NGO was also involved in funding foreign agents on Russian soil and has been advocating economic isolation of the country since the conflict in Ukraine escalated in February 2022.

“The efforts of the foundation are aimed at destabilizing the social-political situation and towards an attempt to change the power in the country through unconstitutional means,” the statement declared.

The Prosecutor General’s office has notified the Justice Ministry, which keeps a register of “undesirable” organizations, about its decision.

The status is reserved for foreign entities that the Russian government considers a threat. Targeted organizations face a full shutdown of operations in the country, with many legal rights suspended. Doing business with one is punishable by a fine or even criminal prosecution for repeat offenders.

The first organization banned this way in Russia was the National Endowment for Democracy, a US Congress-funded think tank which was designated “undesirable” in 2015.