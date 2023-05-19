icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 16:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia bans Greenpeace

The environmental pressure group seeks to inflict economic damage and topple the government, the Prosecutor General’s office has said
Russia bans Greenpeace
FILE PHOTO: Greenpeace activists protest in the Baltic Sea in front of a ship carrying Russian oil. ©  Frank Molter / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russia has designated Greenpeace an “undesirable organization,” citing the eco-activist group’s record of pushing a political agenda and meddling in domestic affairs with the goal of causing economic damage.

The decision by the office of the Prosecutor General was announced on Friday. Its statement accused Greenpeace of trying to undermine infrastructure and energy projects beneficial to Russia by inciting protests against them.

The office stated that the Dutch-headquartered NGO was also involved in funding foreign agents on Russian soil and has been advocating economic isolation of the country since the conflict in Ukraine escalated in February 2022. 

“The efforts of the foundation are aimed at destabilizing the social-political situation and towards an attempt to change the power in the country through unconstitutional means,” the statement declared.

Russia bans Soros-funded NGO READ MORE: Russia bans Soros-funded NGO

The Prosecutor General’s office has notified the Justice Ministry, which keeps a register of “undesirable” organizations, about its decision.

The status is reserved for foreign entities that the Russian government considers a threat. Targeted organizations face a full shutdown of operations in the country, with many legal rights suspended. Doing business with one is punishable by a fine or even criminal prosecution for repeat offenders.

The first organization banned this way in Russia was the National Endowment for Democracy, a US Congress-funded think tank which was designated “undesirable” in 2015.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate lockdowns: at what cost would you save the planet?
0:00
28:48
Smart surgery: picking the brain surgeon’s brain
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies