Ukraine fires rockets at Donetsk - officials

The Donbass city was attacked on early Friday morning, local authorities said

Ukrainian troops have struck the city of Donetsk using multiple rocket launchers, local officials told TASS news agency on early Friday morning.

The statement came after at least five explosions were reported in the capital of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The DPR authorities later clarified that eight projectiles were fired at the city from BM-21 Grad launchers.

Photos and videos posted on social media show that residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Residents earlier reported hearing loud bangs shortly after midnight. There is no information about casualties as of yet.



