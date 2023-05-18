icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 23:10
Ukraine fires rockets at Donetsk - officials

The Donbass city was attacked on early Friday morning, local authorities said
Ukraine fires rockets at Donetsk - officials

Ukrainian troops have struck the city of Donetsk using multiple rocket launchers, local officials told TASS news agency on early Friday morning. 

The statement came after at least five explosions were reported in the capital of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). 

The DPR authorities later clarified that eight projectiles were fired at the city from BM-21 Grad launchers.

Photos and videos posted on social media show that residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Residents earlier reported hearing loud bangs shortly after midnight. There is no information about casualties as of yet. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

