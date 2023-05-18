Russian porn star added to Ukrainian ‘kill list’

Eva Elfie has been blacklisted for shooting adult images in Crimea in 2018

A notorious Ukrainian website that tracks purported enemies of the state has added Russian-born porn star Eva Elfie to its “hit list.” According to the Mirotvorets database, the adult film actress is guilty of “legitimizing the occupation of Crimea.”

The website took issue with Elfie, whose real name is Yulia Romanova, traveling to Crimea for a photo shoot 2018, just as her adult entertainment career was taking off. The Siberian-born actress’s popularity was given a boost in 2021, when she received the ‘Best New Foreign Starlet’ accolade at the adult movie industry’s prestigious AVN Awards.

According to an anonymous Mirotvorets editor, Elfie was blacklisted after she became “the number one porn actress in the world.”

A screenshot posted by Elfie in November of her Pornhub profile showed that she was ranked first on the adult website, with over 870 million views and 1.9 million subscribers. In April, she received a Pornhub award for ‘Most Popular Female Performer Chosen by Women’.

Mirotvorets publishes profiles of public figures and private citizens whom it considers to be enemies of Ukraine, marking those have died by any causes as “eliminated.” It is also known to dox its targets whenever it obtains their personal data. Some of the people blacklisted by Mirotvorets have been murdered.

Elfie’s Mirotvorets entry includes a topless profile picture and links to her public channels, as well as news reports featuring her achievements.

The website has been operating for years and claims to be an independent project, although some reports have indicated that it is backed by elements of the Ukrainian government.

NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons was among the Western journalists recently added to the controversial database. He was flagged in March after traveling to Crimea to report on the situation in the Russian region amid the conflict with Ukraine.