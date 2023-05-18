Bomb injures two in Russian border region – governor

Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone, the official said

Two people were injured in Russia’s Kursk Region when a Ukrainian military drone dropped a bomb on a sports and recreation facility, Governor Roman Starovoyt has said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the town of Glushkovo, around 10km from the Ukrainian border. Starovoyt said the two victims were local residents, who sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel. They were rushed to hospital.

The blast caused damage to the facade of the building, the governor added, sharing photos of the scene on social media. The images showed a two-story building, shattered windows, and a small crater presumably caused by the explosion.

Russian border regions are frequently targeted by artillery and drone attacks from Ukraine. On Wednesday, Starovoyt reported the latest shelling, in which at least eleven rounds landed in the region. The strike injured a local man and damaged a power line.