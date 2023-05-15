icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2023 13:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow claims first intercept of UK-made long-range projectile

A Storm Shadow cruise missile was listed among several Western weapons shot down by Russian air defenses
Moscow claims first intercept of UK-made long-range projectile
FILE PHOTO: An MBDA Storm Shadow missile. ©  BEN STANSALL / AFP

Russian forces have stopped a UK-supplied cruise missile along with several other weapons fired by Ukrainian forces, the Defense Ministry reported in its daily update on Monday. London confirmed delivering Storm Shadow weapons to Ukraine last week, with Kiev promptly using them to attack the city of Lugansk.

The Defense Ministry claimed having intercepted in the previous 24 hours seven anti-radiation HARM missiles, one Storm Shadow missile and seven rockets fired by HIMARS multiple launch weapon systems. It was the first time that Moscow reported downing one of the projectiles supplied by the UK since Kiev started firing them last week.

The local authorities in Lugansk blamed the new addition to Ukraine’s arsenal for several recent airstrikes on the Russian city. On Monday morning, two of them caused damage to residential buildings, an office, and two cars in the city, a regional monitor reported.

Acting Governor Leonid Pasechnik said that a military aviation school had been hit but that the attack did not cause any casualties, citing preliminary reports from the scene.

Before London sent its cruise missiles, which can strike targets up to 300km (200 miles) away, Kiev did not have any Western weapons with a comparable range. The Ukrainian government had pleaded for months to acquire such arms, but the US and its allies were previously reluctant to extend Ukraine’s striking capability.

READ MORE: London to send long-range attack drones to Kiev

London said the new weapons will bolster the Ukrainian forces for the long-promised counteroffensive against Russia.

The Storm Shadows were touted as a game changer by some media outlets, which reported the impending deliveries days before an official confirmation by the UK. The MBDA-produced missile was described as having some stealth capability thanks to its relatively small size and ability to hug terrain to avoid radar detection.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
World War 3: Cold War 2 tensions now worse than first Cold War amid Russia-Ukraine proxy war
0:00
28:18
Global addiction
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies