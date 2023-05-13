icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another aircraft crashes near Ukraine’s border
13 May, 2023 11:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Another aircraft crashes near Ukraine’s border

Reports on the incident came shortly after an unidentified helicopter went down in Bryansk Region
Another aircraft crashes near Ukraine’s border
FILE PHOTO: SU-34. ©  Getty Images / Ilya Trukhanov / 500px

An Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Bryansk Region, Russia near the Ukrainian border, minutes after reports that an unidentified helicopter also went down in the area, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The agency provided no details on casualties, saying the authorities are working to clarify the situation. 

The Telegram channel Baza released a video of a purported crash site, showing what appears to be the aircraft’s tail and engine engulfed in flames.

Earlier on Saturday, a helicopter crashed in the same region. According to Baza, the local authorities are conducting an operation in search of the culprits, who could have played a role in both incidents, adding that the helicopter and the fighter jet could have been downed by agents acting on Russian soil.

READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in Russia near Ukrainian border (VIDEOS)

Both incidents come after a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed over the Crimean Peninsula on Friday. Both of its pilots were killed. Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said the aircraft was on a training flight and had no ammunition aboard, adding that the crash did not result in any other casualties or damage on the ground.

