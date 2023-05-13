Helicopter crashes in Russia near Ukrainian border (VIDEOS)

The aircraft went down in the town of Klintsy after its engine caught fire, preliminary data indicates

An unidentified helicopter has crashed in Bryansk Region, Russia near the Ukrainian border. No information is currently available regarding casualties, the local emergency services said on Saturday. According to a TASS source, preliminary data indicates that the aircraft went down after its engine caught fire.

Videos shared on social media show the helicopter exploding mid-air and going down in a fireball. Other footage shows what appears to be the scene of the crash in a rural area. The local authorities said the crash did not cause any destruction on the ground.

The Telegram channel Baza reported that a 51-year-woman was injured in the incident. She was reportedly hit by debris from the helicopter and suffered burns.

A RIA Novosti source said local emergency services are now fighting the flames at the scene.

According to TASS, two people were killed in the incident.