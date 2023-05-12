icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 22:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia warns Britain over cruise missiles

Moscow has said it reserves the right to take any measures deemed necessary to “neutralize a threat” posed by the British-made weapons
Russia warns Britain over cruise missiles
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov

London’s decision to supply Kiev with long-range cruise missiles is another step towards a “serious escalation” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The ministry branded the move as “a very unfriendly step” on the UK’s part, which proves London’s “unprecedented level of involvement” in the conflict.

“Carried away with geopolitical games … the UK is apparently ready to cross any red lines and bring the conflict towards a totally new level when it comes to destruction and casualties,” the ministry’s statement read.

Russia “reserves the right to take any measures deemed necessary to neutralize a threat that may arise from Ukraine’s use of the British cruise missiles,” the ministry said, adding that those behind this “reckless step” and London’s “destructive activities” in general would be to blame for the consequences.

On Thursday, the UK confirmed it was handing several of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles over to Ukraine. The weapons can hit targets over 250km (155 miles) away. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed it was a “calibrated and proportionate response” by London to the situation in Ukraine.

UK confirms long-range missile delivery to Ukraine
Read more
UK confirms long-range missile delivery to Ukraine

Washington then indicated on Friday that it was reluctant to follow London’s example. The US has long refused to provide Kiev with longer-range weapons like the ATACMS missiles. In March, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said it was not an option since the move would dwindle the Pentagon’s own stocks.

Some Western officials have reportedly suggested that giving Ukraine the option to attack targets inside Russian territory, which is recognized as such by the US and its allies, would be a major escalation of the conflict.

Kiev has long asked for such longer-range weapons. President Vladimir Zelensky’s top adviser, Mikhail Podoliak, said this week that longer-range missiles could be used to strike Crimea, which Kiev considers an illegally occupied territory. The peninsula joined Russia back in 2014 following a referendum.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Western nations that continued weapons deliveries to Ukraine make them de facto participants of the conflict – something many of them have vehemently denied.

On Thursday, the Kremlin vowed to have an “appropriate answer” to the deliveries of the British missiles.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fleeing the schools: The move to homeschooling
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: What counteroffensive?
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies