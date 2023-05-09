icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2023 00:25
HomeRussia & FSU

US threatened WWII vets over Victory Day parade – envoy

American veterans were reportedly told their passports would be canceled if they traveled to Russia
US threatened WWII vets over Victory Day parade – envoy
"Immortal Regiment" procession at the Russian Embassy in Washington, US, May 8, 2023 ©  Telegram / EmbUSA

The US government had intimidated some veterans of WWII who wanted to fly to Russia for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

US officials blocked the dreams of US veterans to reunite with their Russian comrades in arms for the second year in a row, Antonov said, even threatening to cancel their passports if they flew to Russia. 

“We want the American soldiers to know that Russia is proud of their contribution to the common victory. The hostile US policy will not undermine the spirit of camaraderie during the Great Patriotic War. We consider it our duty to defend the truth about these heroes,” the ambassador said.

Antonov also pointed out the rising Russophobia in the US, which he said was being encouraged by the government. He accused the US media of completely ignoring the anniversary of Nazi defeat, in order to avoid giving any credit to the USSR.

Multiple foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow READ MORE: Multiple foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

“Brazen attempts are being made to falsify the facts about WWII, the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the defeat of fascism is ignored, and the Soviet Union is excluded from the list of winners. At the same time, the role of the US and the UK is undeservedly advertised,” the ambassador said.

He also called a “disgrace” and “mockery of history and common sense” that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is being celebrated around Europe even as the government in Kiev glorifies the Nazi collaborators such as Stepan Bandera and his movement.

“We call on the American authorities to change their minds and stop indulging the Nazis,” Antonov said. “We must be honest with the fallen heroes. Stop distorting history. Encouraging neo-Nazism and Russophobia is unacceptable.”

READ MORE: Ukraine cancels traditional holiday celebrating defeat of Nazis

The ambassador also noted that over the weekend, unknown vandals attacked Orthodox headstones at the Rock Creek cemetery in Washington. According to the local Russian parish  priest, the attackers also desecrated the chapel, defacing the icon of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Birthrate bust
0:00
27:24
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev’s new strategy?
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies