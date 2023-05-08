Massive drone, missile strikes reported in Ukraine

According to local authorities and media, blasts were heard overnight in Kiev as well as the Odessa, Chernigov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Air raid sirens were blaring across Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as Ukrainian officials and media reported a series of Russian drone and missile attacks.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 35 kamikaze drones over Kiev. Authorities in the capital said falling debris injured five people and damaged an apartment block along with approximately 20 vehicles. In addition, a diesel tank was punctured, although this did not lead to a fire, officials said.

Ukrainian media reported, citing the military, that at around midnight local time, Russian Air Force bombers launched eight missiles, at least one of which struck a warehouse in Odessa Region.

The head of the local military command, Yuri Kruk, said Monday morning’s bombardment caused a massive fire, and that one person is unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, commenting on the overnight strikes, Vladimir Rogov, a senior Russian official in Zaporozhye Region, claimed on his Telegram channel that a missile strike had destroyed an ammunition depot used by the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian media have also reported explosions in the Chernigov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions, as well as the city of Zaporozhye.